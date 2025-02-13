Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,776 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,887.5% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $74.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.32. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $72.95 and a one year high of $78.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2531 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

