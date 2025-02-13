Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,259 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.5% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Exelon by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,134.47. The trade was a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXC. Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

