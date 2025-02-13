Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,351 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 172.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 24,574 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 185,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,324,000 after acquiring an additional 40,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,273,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,811,000 after acquiring an additional 126,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total value of $18,148,051.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 324,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,371,802.84. This trade represents a 28.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $1,228,959.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 435,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,642,580.25. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 777,586 shares of company stock worth $111,444,979 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.52.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock opened at $148.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.80 and a 1 year high of $170.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.77.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

