Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Equifax by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth $73,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $143,474.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,781.83. This represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EFX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Equifax from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Equifax from $304.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.69.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX stock opened at $254.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.58. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.02 and a 12 month high of $309.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.12. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

