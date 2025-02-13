Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,802 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,956,633 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,236,383,000 after buying an additional 108,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,503 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $647,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 75.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,097,364 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $523,166,000 after purchasing an additional 904,498 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.9% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,743,813 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $434,977,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,330,675 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $331,924,000 after purchasing an additional 90,249 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $329.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $311.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.38.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $158.61 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.70 and a twelve month high of $306.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.46 and a 200-day moving average of $202.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

