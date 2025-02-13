Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,545,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,084,000 after buying an additional 1,392,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,293,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,132,000 after acquiring an additional 47,872 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,981,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,674,000 after purchasing an additional 610,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,630,000 after purchasing an additional 149,807 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,501 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VEEV opened at $233.26 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.25 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total transaction of $390,128.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,448.30. This trade represents a 17.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

