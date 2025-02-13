Apollon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,916,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,201,000 after acquiring an additional 123,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,519,000 after purchasing an additional 28,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 9,995.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 518,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,137,000 after buying an additional 513,549 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 475,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,099,000 after buying an additional 34,144 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of FCN opened at $191.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.15. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $185.93 and a one year high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

