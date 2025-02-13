Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,296 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,213,000 after buying an additional 804,963 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,683,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,378,000 after buying an additional 583,396 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,908,000 after buying an additional 452,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 616,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,109,000 after buying an additional 250,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.67.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $200.58 per share, with a total value of $255,739.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,739.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV opened at $197.64 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.62 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.81.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

