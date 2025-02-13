Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,579 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIV. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Global SuperDividend US ETF stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $666.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.