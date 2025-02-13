Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 203 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 128.0% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 64,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 36,033 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $90.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.48 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.88.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

