Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 23,661 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,661 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Barings BDC worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Barings BDC by 393.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the third quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE BBDC opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity at Barings BDC

About Barings BDC

In other Barings BDC news, Director Stephen R. Byers purchased 8,485 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $82,559.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,509.73. The trade was a 20.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael James O’connor sold 29,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $285,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,048 shares of company stock valued at $136,772. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.