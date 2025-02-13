Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,706 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optas LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HMC. UBS Group raised Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:HMC opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

