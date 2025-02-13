Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,241 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 49,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 879,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,829,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $89.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.15.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

