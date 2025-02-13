Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,030 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 70.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 898,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,007,000 after buying an additional 372,045 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 388,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,691,000 after acquiring an additional 276,099 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,648,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 661,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,038,000 after acquiring an additional 148,127 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 179.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 208,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 133,834 shares in the last quarter.

PAUG opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $783.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

