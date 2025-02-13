Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 612 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 68,451,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,072,000 after purchasing an additional 429,562 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,306,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,713 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 948,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 794,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 263,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,924,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Price Performance

Shares of ING opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $18.72.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). ING Groep had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ING shares. Morgan Stanley cut ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ING Groep to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

