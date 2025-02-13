Apollon Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 10.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,985,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,415,000 after acquiring an additional 480,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Workday by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,611,000 after purchasing an additional 67,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,285,000 after purchasing an additional 76,618 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,316,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,094,000 after buying an additional 14,159 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,972,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,133,000 after buying an additional 75,747 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.43.

In other Workday news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.09, for a total value of $462,901.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,401.05. The trade was a 21.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.42, for a total transaction of $13,799,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,785,200. The trade was a 48.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 438,819 shares of company stock valued at $113,142,592. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $257.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.13. The stock has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

