Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Holdings Trimmed by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 11,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.6% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Stock Down 1.0 %

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $90.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $72.57 and a 1-year high of $96.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.00. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 70.37% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $269.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGO shares. StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

