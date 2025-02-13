AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Holdings Lifted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 17.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASTS shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $44.70 to $40.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.04.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $39.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.62.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

