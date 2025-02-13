AtriCure (ATRC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect AtriCure to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $43.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.04 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on AtriCure from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

