Aua Capital Management LLC Sells 1,557 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aua Capital Management LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,972,000 after acquiring an additional 69,451 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,139,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,194,000 after purchasing an additional 34,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $766,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $275.41 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $172.62 and a 52 week high of $278.55. The firm has a market cap of $775.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

