Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 19.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth $221,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $814,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $610.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.15.

AXON opened at $665.08 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $255.68 and a one year high of $698.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $623.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.57.

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.43, for a total transaction of $829,377.13. Following the transaction, the president now owns 181,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,852,877.56. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. This represents a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,711 shares of company stock worth $5,631,561. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

