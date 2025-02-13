AXT (AXTI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect AXT to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. AXT has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXTI shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of AXT from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

