B. Riley Issues Pessimistic Outlook for CompoSecure Earnings

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for CompoSecure in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now forecasts that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CompoSecure’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CompoSecure’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CompoSecure from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.81.

CompoSecure Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. CompoSecure has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CompoSecure by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CompoSecure by 42.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CompoSecure by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 305,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CompoSecure by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CompoSecure

In other CompoSecure news, COO Gregoire Maes sold 55,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $904,246.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 762,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,496,947.60. This represents a 6.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 66,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $1,055,628.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,358,692 shares in the company, valued at $21,616,789.72. The trade was a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,066. 74.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.