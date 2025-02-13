Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 262 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 6,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 52,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 76,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 977,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,173,000 after acquiring an additional 53,898 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $107.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $100.42 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $471.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

