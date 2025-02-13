BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in BHP Group by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,169 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP stock opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $53.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $63.21.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

