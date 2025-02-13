Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $11,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIO. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:BIO opened at $312.11 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.12 and a twelve month high of $387.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.05 and a 200-day moving average of $336.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $481.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

