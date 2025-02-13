BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,527,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 461.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,205,000 after purchasing an additional 502,695 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,116,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,477,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 533.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 330,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,264,000 after purchasing an additional 278,744 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $65.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.62. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $60.63 and a one year high of $94.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.28.

BMRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

