BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.27. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $60.63 and a twelve month high of $94.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 56.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 363.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 437.5% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 87.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

