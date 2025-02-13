BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 516 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,411 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. NatWest Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 30,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,397 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. Arete Research upgraded Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target (up from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $717.90.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of META stock opened at $725.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $414.50 and a twelve month high of $727.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $634.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $579.77.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.16, for a total value of $5,166,159.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,776,261.56. The trade was a 14.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.82, for a total value of $25,622,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 812,198 shares of company stock worth $515,102,208. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

