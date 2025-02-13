Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.97 and a beta of 2.26. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGTX. StockNews.com downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 10,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $285,899.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,847,231.83. This represents a 1.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

