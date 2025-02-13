Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.
TG Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.97 and a beta of 2.26. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on TG Therapeutics
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 10,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $285,899.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,847,231.83. This represents a 1.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TG Therapeutics
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.