Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,450 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at $27,872,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,935,000 after purchasing an additional 672,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Affirm by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 724,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,814,000 after purchasing an additional 528,400 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,404,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 214.4% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 485,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,820,000 after buying an additional 331,042 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affirm alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Affirm from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Affirm from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $56.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Affirm from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $180,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,858.85. The trade was a 5.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Linford sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $27,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,125.80. This trade represents a 82.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,038,626 shares of company stock valued at $70,690,871. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of AFRM opened at $75.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.37. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of -116.40 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a current ratio of 12.60.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. Research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.