Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $175,000 Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,915 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RUN. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 61,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Sunrun by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 218,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 80,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 40,942 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.59. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $22.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sunrun

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $497,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,092,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,858,913.24. This trade represents a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 3,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $41,746.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,093.42. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,830 shares of company stock worth $1,614,147 over the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.