Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $229,000 Stock Position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,696,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,614,000 after purchasing an additional 52,985 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 4.0% in the third quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,631,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,888,000.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of FLUT opened at $278.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Flutter Entertainment plc has a fifty-two week low of $174.03 and a fifty-two week high of $284.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.38.

FLUT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.38.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

