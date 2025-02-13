Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $213,000 in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

SIVR stock opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average is $29.12. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $33.31.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

