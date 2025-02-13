Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,859 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP increased its stake in Matador Resources by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP now owns 5,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,086 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 67.2% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William Thomas Elsener acquired 800 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.60 per share, with a total value of $45,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 102,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,762.40. The trade was a 0.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.18 per share, for a total transaction of $110,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,410.18. This represents a 4.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,980 shares of company stock valued at $165,988 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTDR opened at $56.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 3.22. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

