Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 551,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,658 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $8,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBDC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,472,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after buying an additional 347,155 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,219,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after buying an additional 132,386 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,024,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,727,000 after buying an additional 182,002 shares during the period. Sage Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after buying an additional 71,503 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,763,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,659,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 1.6 %

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.83. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citizens Jmp raised Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.08.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

