Booking (BKNG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Booking to post earnings of $35.82 per share and revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Booking Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,018.11 on Thursday. Booking has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,934.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,483.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5,400.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $5,100.00 to $4,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,044.43.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

