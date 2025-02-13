Brick (TSE:BRK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of The Brick Ltd. (TSE:BRK – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$35.45. Brick shares last traded at C$35.45, with a volume of 12,548 shares changing hands.
Brick Stock Performance
About Brick
The Brick Ltd. (The Brick) is a retailer of household furniture, mattresses, appliances and home electronics, operating under four banners: The Brick, United Furniture Warehouse, The Brick Mattress Store, and Urban Brick. The Company has two operating segments: Retail and Financial Services. The Company operates retail stores concentrating on the sales of furniture, mattresses, appliances and electronics.
Featured Articles
