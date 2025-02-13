BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.82) per share and revenue of $39.44 million for the quarter.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.46. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $41.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $613,787.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,897,443 shares in the company, valued at $109,751,697.63. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $2,467,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,477.82. This trade represents a 42.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,492,093 shares of company stock worth $122,029,004 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBIO shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.08.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Stories

