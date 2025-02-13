BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.82) per share and revenue of $39.44 million for the quarter.
Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.46. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $41.04.
In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $613,787.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,897,443 shares in the company, valued at $109,751,697.63. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $2,467,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,477.82. This trade represents a 42.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,492,093 shares of company stock worth $122,029,004 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
