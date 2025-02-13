Brokers Issue Forecasts for TSE:DPM FY2024 Earnings

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Dundee Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.

DPM has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$15.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.43. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$7.79 and a 52 week high of C$16.22. The stock has a market cap of C$2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

