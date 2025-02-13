Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,294 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,766,000 after purchasing an additional 58,436 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $211.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

BLDR opened at $150.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.75 and a 1 year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

