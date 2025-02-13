Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 826.61 ($10.29) and traded as high as GBX 1,174.50 ($14.62). Burberry Group shares last traded at GBX 1,156 ($14.39), with a volume of 1,433,767 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.45) to GBX 1,300 ($16.18) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of £4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,585.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,025.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 826.61.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported GBX (18.30) (($0.23)) EPS for the quarter. Burberry Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Burberry Group plc will post 32.6294821 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

