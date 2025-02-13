CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Position Reduced by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB cut its position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in CAVA Group by 68.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

CAVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $130.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 283.52 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.39. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $172.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $243.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.05 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CAVA Group from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CAVA Group from $142.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAVA

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

In other news, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $76,499.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,860.76. This trade represents a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $248,609.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,077,854.56. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 681,784 shares of company stock valued at $100,756,372. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CAVA Group

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.