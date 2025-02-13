CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) vs. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Critical Comparison

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) and Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CAVA Group and Noodles & Company”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAVA Group $913.49 million 16.36 $13.28 million $0.46 283.52 Noodles & Company $503.40 million 0.14 -$9.86 million ($0.73) -2.11

CAVA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Noodles & Company. Noodles & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAVA Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

73.2% of CAVA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Noodles & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of CAVA Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Noodles & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

CAVA Group has a beta of 3.25, meaning that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noodles & Company has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CAVA Group and Noodles & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAVA Group 5.88% 9.10% 5.24% Noodles & Company -6.59% -108.23% -4.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CAVA Group and Noodles & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAVA Group 0 8 8 0 2.50 Noodles & Company 0 0 2 0 3.00

CAVA Group currently has a consensus target price of $142.13, indicating a potential upside of 8.98%. Noodles & Company has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.81%. Given Noodles & Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Noodles & Company is more favorable than CAVA Group.

Summary

CAVA Group beats Noodles & Company on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Co. engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

