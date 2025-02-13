Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $212.04 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $166.13 and a 12-month high of $221.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 444.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 96,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 78,919 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,994,000 after purchasing an additional 44,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

