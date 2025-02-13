CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,829,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,518,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 342.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 19,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 17,304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $238,382.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,026.36. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBRE opened at $140.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $147.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.15. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised CBRE Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

