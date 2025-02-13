Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Shares of CPF opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $795.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.19. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

