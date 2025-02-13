Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 127.62 ($1.59) and traded as high as GBX 140.85 ($1.75). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 137.05 ($1.71), with a volume of 15,036,437 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.87) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 167 ($2.08).

Get Centrica alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Centrica

Centrica Stock Down 2.2 %

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 134.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 127.62. The stock has a market cap of £6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 609.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £2,177.52 ($2,710.38). Insiders bought a total of 5,096 shares of company stock worth $658,232 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Centrica

(Get Free Report)

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.