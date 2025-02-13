Chaney Capital Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Chaney Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,557 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.5% of Chaney Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Chaney Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $336.51 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $407.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 164.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,095,100. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $35,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,716. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 635,776 shares of company stock valued at $231,335,112. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

