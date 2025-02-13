Choreo LLC Has $419,000 Stock Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB increased its position in Corpay by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,210,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corpay by 66.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the 3rd quarter valued at $702,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Corpay during the 3rd quarter worth $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corpay

In other Corpay news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total value of $910,683.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,434.45. This represents a 16.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total value of $2,960,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at $664,961.88. The trade was a 81.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $367.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.34 and a 200-day moving average of $338.04. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.10 and a 52 week high of $400.81.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CPAY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Corpay from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.71.

Corpay Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

